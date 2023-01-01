Bubblegum Popperz is a hybrid strain, with Indica taking dominance. This legendary strain is the third installment of the Popperz Series like Cherry Popperz. It is a fairly new strain in the market but is gradually gaining a name for itself.



Germinating Bubblegum Popperz Strain seeds is a straightforward process. You could use different germination methods, but Premium Cultivars recommend the paper towel method. You are almost sure that your seeds will sprout using this method. This germination process is also easy for novice growers. You do not have to worry about extra costs since the materials you need are available at home. Below are the steps that the paper towel method involves.



Collect everything you require for the process. This includes paper towels, two plates, water, a pair of tweezers, and Bubblegum Popperz Strain seeds.

Dampen the paper towels with water. The towels need not be drenching wet.

Line a plate with one damp paper towel. Keep the other plate and paper towel for later use.

Place your Bubblegum Popperz Strain seeds on the plate, spacing them an inch apart.

Cover the seeds with the other paper towel and add water if necessary.

Gently lift the paper towels to check for standing water on the plate surface and drain, if any.

Use the second plate to cover the seed and store the dish in a dark, warm place like a closet for at least 72 hours.

Remember to check your seeds and add water regularly so they don’t dry.

Once the taproots are visible, carefully pick the seeds using a pair of tweezers and transfer them to a growing medium.

