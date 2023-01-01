Cake Crasher strain was first known to be found in Southern California and Southern Nevada. Afterward, the Cake Crasher strain gradually made its way into Europe and other parts of the world. Cake Crasher is a Sativa-dominant cannabis hybrid strain created by combining Wedding Cake and Wedding Crasher.



Most first-time growers may find all cannabis seeds incredibly difficult to germinate; however, owing to the Cake Crasher strains and their genetic composition, they are easy to cultivate. It all comes down to the method and manner of germination adopted. The paper-towel approach looks to be a better, if not the best, alternative in the procedure and preparation for sprouting Cake Crasher strain seeds. To obtain the greatest results while growing Cake Crasher strains, we propose the following crucial steps:



To start, you’ll require bottled or sterilized water, paper towels, and your Cake Crasher strain seeds.

Using two paper towels, wring off any extra water.

Place the second paper towel sheet on top of the platter.

Using tweezers, arrange the strain seeds approximately an inch apart on the paper towel.

Cover your cannabis strain seeds with another paper towel and, if necessary, add more water.

Wipe the plate with paper towels if there is any water on it.

Store the strain seeds in a dark, warm location away from prying eyes, such as a closet or cupboard.

Your Cake Crasher strain should germinate between 24 and 120 hours.

When your cannabis seeds’ tap roots have grown to about 1 inch in length, it’s appropriate to root them in their supplemental growth medium (using tweezers).



