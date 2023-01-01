The feminized version of one of our bestsellers, the Cereal Milk strain, has only just dropped – and they are some of the most exciting beans on the new-school market. Hot off the breeding tables of our Northern Cali lab, these feminized seeds have been selectively hand-crafted and heavily back-bred to ensure the highest levels of genetic stability, and the most rewarding yields possible.



With parent strains like Y Life and Snowman (which can both be traced back to the ever-popular Cookies line of weed) , it should come as anything but a surprise that Cereal Milk feminized seeds are topping our best sellers list.



Germinating Cereal Milk feminized seeds (or any weed seeds for that matter) can be done in a few different ways, but for the highest chance of 100% germination success, we recommend a slightly more involved process than just dropping them into the ground and praying to the ganja gods.



Sure, it takes a little more care and attention than nature’s way, but it’s not like it’s rocket science or anything. And all you need is some room-temperature water (that has been pH regulated), a Tupperware container, and some napkins. Easy.



First things first, let’s soak the seeds for between 6 to 12 hours – By leaving the seeds in water that has been pH adjusted to 5.5 to 6.5, the shell will soften considerably, making it much easier for the plant embryo to break free of its woody shell. Never leave the seeds to soak for more than 12 hours, as this can lead to seed death.

Wet those napkins – Always use unbleached napkins that are completely fragrance-free. The last thing you want to do is add any extra chemicals to the germination process.

Squeeze the napkins out – You want napkins (or kitchen towel) that are moist without being dripping wet.

Grab your Tupperware container – this will act as your germination chamber. Cover the bottom of the container with your moist napkins, and carefully place your seeds down onto their damp napkin bed. Leave a bit of space in between each seed, and cover them over with another moist napkin.

ALWAYS USE SEPARATE CONTAINERS FOR DIFFERENT STRAINS – One very common mistake that novice growers make is mixing seeds up. Always use different containers for different strains, and label them carefully.

Close the containers – Light is a germinating biggest nemesis, so if you can find light-proof containers then definitely use them. No huge issue if you only have a transparent option, just make sure to place it in a lightproof cupboard or drawer.

Temperature control is key – The temperature that your seeds are subjected to during the germination process is absolutely vital. You want temperatures to consistently stay between 75°F to 85°F

Check the seeds every day – Some seeds may sprout within 24 hours, while others can take up to 5 or so days. Make sure the napkins don’t dry out, and if they do use a water mister to gently re-moisten them with pH-regulated water.

Get planting – Once the tap root grows to around half an inch, it’s time to get the seeds into the substrate. Fill your pits with whatever growing media you have chosen to use, make a small indentation in the middle of the pot, and get the seeds in. Cover them carefully without packing the soil down too heavily, and give them a very light watering.



