About this product
About this strain
Cherry Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Cherry Pie, with the big, beautiful purple buds to match. The effects of Cherry Runtz are believed to be euphoric and tingly. Reviewers on Leafly say Cherry Runtz makes them feel aroused, giggly, and sleepy. Cherry Runtz has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, with a lavender aroma and flavors of berry and rose. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when mitigating symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The original breeder of Cherry Runtz is Elev8 Seeds.