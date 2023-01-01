Cherry Runtz

by Premium Cultivars
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Most cannabis users believe that the Cherry Runtz strain originated from LA. Cherry Runtz is a highly regarded and numerous award-winning cannabis hybrid strain. Cherry Runtz is produced from the finest varieties of original Cherry Pie and Runtz (a unique type of cannabis strain). Additionally, Cherry Runtz strains produce phenotypes that have traits from both the parents’ strains.

ermination is the first phase in the life of every cannabis seed. You should use viable seeds to guarantee excellent germination. The website of Premium Cultivars supplies these viable cannabis strain seeds. A paper towel is one of the standard effective techniques for germinating the Cherry Runtz cannabis strain. Here’s how to germinate Cherry Runtz strain using a paper towel:

Gather your materials, including water, Cherry Runtz strain, paper towels, tweezers, and a dish.
Next, soak your paper towels in the water. Wring them out to remove any extra water.
Arrange one of the towels on the dish.
Arrange the Cherry Runtz strain on the towel, giving enough space between them to avoid crowding.
Place the second towel on top to cover the seeds. Pour in more water until the towels are moist but not soaked.
Lift the towels to observe whether there is any water on the plate’s surface. Drain it if there is any.
Store the plate in a cool, dark place, such as a drawer or closet.
Allow the Cherry Runtz seeds to germinate for a few days. It will take 20 to 120 hours for these cannabis seeds to germinate. Do not allow them to dry out; instead, constantly add water to keep them moist. Regularly inspect them.
Transfer the sprouting seeds to a growing medium or potting soil.

About this strain

Cherry Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Cherry Pie, with the big, beautiful purple buds to match. The effects of Cherry Runtz are believed to be euphoric and tingly. Reviewers on Leafly say Cherry Runtz makes them feel aroused, giggly, and sleepy. Cherry Runtz has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, with a lavender aroma and flavors of berry and rose. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when mitigating symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The original breeder of Cherry Runtz is Elev8 Seeds.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
Shop products
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
Notice a problem?Report this item