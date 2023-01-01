Chocolope Auto seeds have their origin in the Netherlands. They are a perfect cross between Chocolate Thai and Cannalope.



Chocolope Auto cannabis seeds are notoriously challenging to grow and therefore require utmost care. Premium Cultivars advise growers to use the paper towel method to germinate Chocolope Auto seeds. This germinating method is effective for seeds to achieve maximum growth. Below are steps growers should follow to germinate Chocolope Auto seeds successfully.



Growers will need quality Chocolope Auto seeds, clean water, a Paper towel, tweezers, and a plate.

Wet the paper towel until it is damp and wring any excess water.

Place the already wet paper towel on the plate.

Take the Auto Chocolope seeds and place them on the towel. Ensure they are one in apart.

Cover the seeds with an extra towel. Ensure the seeds are moist but again too wet.

Lift the paper towel to check for any excess water.

Place the plate containing the cannabis seeds in a warm and dark place.

Leave the seeds for 20 to 120 hours to germinate and check them regularly to avoid drying.

Move the already germinated Chocolope Auto seeds to their potting soil. Ensure your soil has enough nutrients to facilitate high yields.

