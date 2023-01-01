Donny Burger

by Premium Cultivars
IndicaTHC 27%CBD —
You’ve probably heard of the parent strains to Donny Burger strain, two of the most effective on the market. Donny Burger is an Indica-dominant cross between GMO strain and Han-Solo Burger.

Growing your own Donny Burger seeds at home may be fun and practical to have your supply on hand. You may want to germinate your strain seeds inside due to bad weather in your area or a lack of green space in your garden. Getting a strong start is critical to the growth of your cannabis seeds. Germinating Donny Burger strain seeds before growing them will assist in sorting out viable seeds from non-viable seeds. To get a solid start, germinate your Donny Burger cannabis seeds utilizing the paper towel technique before growing. Here are the procedures to take for effective germination;

Start by collecting the necessary supplies, including some Donny Burger seeds, water, paper towels, a plate, and tweezers.
Dampen the paper towels and wring them out to remove any extra water.
Put one paper towel on the plate and save the other for later use.
Spread the Donny Burger strains out on a paper towel. Make sure the strain seeds are not touching.
Wrap the seeds with the second paper towel, then add some water, careful not to get them too wet.
Examine for excess water. Look for standing water beneath the plate.
Place the plate somewhere dark, preferably in a cabinet. Keep the dish away from sunlight.
Soak the Donny Burger strain seeds for 20-120 hours, adding water as needed.
After the strain seeds sprout, carefully select the viable seeds with tweezers and move them to potting soil for growing.

About this strain

Donny Burger is an indica weed strain made by crossing GMO with Han-Solo Burger. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and aroused. Donny Burger is 26% THC, making it extremely potent and best suited for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. There is also a little CBG in this strain. The dominant terpene in Donny Burger is pinene, often associated with pine forest aromas. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of mild inflammation. The original breeder of Donny Burger is Skunk House Genetics.

About this brand

Premium Cultivars
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
