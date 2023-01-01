Garanimals has gained its reputation as a versatile and dependable strain after many years of thorough testing and improvement. Cannarado Genetics bred Garanimals into a show-stopping strain with high-quality traits. Garanimals, also called “Granimals,” is a hybrid cannabis strain produced by mixing Grape Pie with Animal Cookies. This strain from Spain has evolved into a beloved and robust Indica-dominant hybrid that customers like.



Cannabis seeds are volatile and should not be expected to germinate every time. As a result, there are numerous techniques for successfully sprouting your cannabis seeds. The paper towel method is one of them. Although unusual, this is one of the most effective methods for germinating cannabis seeds. Many factors can impact the germination of your Garanimals strain seeds, including genetic composition, seed age, and storage conditions. Nonetheless, the paper towel method is usually effective. Here are the steps to successfully germinate your Garanimals seeds:



Since most essentials can be obtained at home, gathering them is much easier. You’ll need a plate, paper towels, Garanimals seeds, and water.

Soak the two paper towels in the water.

Lay one of your towels on the dish, folded in half. Save the extra paper towel for later use.

Carefully choose the Garanimals strain seeds and place them in the center of the paper towel, about 1 inch apart. Water the cannabis seeds as needed ensuring they aren’t waterlogged.

Cover the Garanimals seeds with the second paper towel.

Ensure the seeds don’t dry out. Add more water, ensuring that the seeds aren’t too damp.

Keep the plate in a cold, dry area, preferably in a cupboard or drawer out of direct sunlight.

Keep your Garanimals seeds for 20-120 hours, checking on them periodically to prevent drying.

The Garanimals seeds will germinate between 3-10 days. After releasing the radicle, please place them in the preferred growing medium.

