Searching for a new point guard for your weed garden?



Say hello to Gary Payton Feminized Seeds.Without the slightest sliver of a doubt, one of the most sought-after strains of the past few years, and now finally available for home growers and commercial cultivators alike to add to their collection.



Gary Payton Feminized Seeds are the brainchild of the breeders at Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics, in close collaboration with the man himself – Seattle Supersonics point guard from the 90s and 2000s, Mr. Gary Payton. A cross of two of the most highly touted new-school offerings -The Y and Snowman – this is a premium cultivar in every sense of the term.



The result?



An almost perfectly balanced Sativa/Indica hybrid, that can reach heights of plus 6 feet and produce yields that will satisfy even the greediest of stoners. Phenotypical stability is the name of the game here, with the ease of cultivation and high resistance to pests and mold issues making these feminized seeds perfect for all growers, no matter how much experience you have under your belt.



Cannabis seed germination is a hotly debated topic…



Should you just chuck the seeds in the soil, and hope for the best?



Do you need to spend a decent chunk of cash on a germination chamber, and provide the seeds with the absolute optimal environment?



Or is there a comfortable middle ground?



Sure, a germination chamber will (most likely) offer the very best chance at 100% germination success, but here at Premium Cultivars we pride ourselves on only offering the healthiest seeds, with extremely high rates of germination without the need to spend your hard-earned cheddar on any extra gear.



So, unless you are starting some huge project, the comfortable middle ground is what we suggest. Germination can seem complicated, especially to novice cultivators, but the whole process is super simple. All you need is a Tupperware container, a few napkins or sheets of paper towel (non-fragranced and unbleached), and some fresh water that has been pH regulated to 5.5 to 6.5 if possible.

