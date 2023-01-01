Georgia Pie

Find Georgia Pie seeds for sale from Premium Cultivars and buy some of the best hybrid cannabis seeds available in the USA. You will not regret buying these amazing Georgia Pie strain seeds. The Georgia Pie strain is great on its own. Conversely, Georgia Pie seeds are also a grower’s dream! Find out about the seeds and the strain below.

The people at Cookies originally made Georgia Pie. It was created in partnership with Seed Junky Genetics, one of the most famous breeders at the moment. Some of Seed Junky’s more well-known strains are Wedding Cake strain, Ice Cream Cake, and Jealousy, the latter of which is expected to skyrocket in the coming years. As an Indica-dominant hybrid, Georgia Pie crosses between Gelatti and Kush Mints. Georgia Pie is a slightly Indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing the legendary Gellati X Kush Mints. Georgia Pie buds are made up of lime-green leaves that are densely packed and coiled. You can find patches of orange pistils all over the place. Over half of the surface area of the buds is colored amber due to the coating of fuzzy trichomes.

Georgia Pie is a potent hybrid marijuana strain bred by Seed Junkie Genetics. This strain is known for having a delicious aroma that smells and tastes just like fresh peach cobbler. Smoking Georgia Pie will immerse you with an intense body and head high. Because of its potency, Georgia Pie is best reserved for those who have a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain because of its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain. Georgia Pie nugs have bunches of striking orange hairs and trichomes that are thick and tinted with purple, orange, and green.

