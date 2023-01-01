Find Georgia Pie seeds for sale from Premium Cultivars and buy some of the best hybrid cannabis seeds available in the USA. You will not regret buying these amazing Georgia Pie strain seeds. The Georgia Pie strain is great on its own. Conversely, Georgia Pie seeds are also a grower’s dream! Find out about the seeds and the strain below.



The people at Cookies originally made Georgia Pie. It was created in partnership with Seed Junky Genetics, one of the most famous breeders at the moment. Some of Seed Junky’s more well-known strains are Wedding Cake strain, Ice Cream Cake, and Jealousy, the latter of which is expected to skyrocket in the coming years. As an Indica-dominant hybrid, Georgia Pie crosses between Gelatti and Kush Mints. Georgia Pie is a slightly Indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing the legendary Gellati X Kush Mints. Georgia Pie buds are made up of lime-green leaves that are densely packed and coiled. You can find patches of orange pistils all over the place. Over half of the surface area of the buds is colored amber due to the coating of fuzzy trichomes.

