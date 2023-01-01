God’s Gift Auto seeds are widely known as third-generation auto flower cannabis seeds. The interbreeding of parents Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush with a ruderalis strain resulted in autoflowering God’s Gift seeds with Indica and Sativa traits.



Most growers take the germination phase very seriously because it is a crucial process in cultivating cannabis seeds. After two or three attempts of germinating your seeds, you will have all the steps and information at your fingertips. Germinating cannabis is an enjoyable process, just as consuming them. Premium Cultivars recommend the paper towel method to germinate God’s Gift seeds because it is cost-effective and straightforward. All the materials needed to complete germinating these Autoflower seeds are readily available at home. Simplicity at its best! The necessities required are God’s Gift Auto seeds, water, paper towels, a plate, and a pair of tweezers.



How to germinate God’s Gift seeds using a paper towel:



Dip the paper towels in water and ensure that you drain all the excess water.

Take one of the paper towels, place it on the plate, and keep the other in hand for later use.

Carefully pick the seeds using the pair of tweezers and place them on the paper towel on the plate. Ensure that you have left about 3cm apart from each seed. Add water after checking if the seeds need more water. Make sure that they do not come too damp.

Use the second paper towel to cover the God’s Gift seeds. Then, lift the paper towel and check underneath the plate if there is any still water and drain.

Place the plate in a place that is warm and dry. You can use the cupboard or drawer.

Check on the seeds regularly as you ensure that they are moist. Leave them for 20-120 hours.

Once your God’s Gift Auto seeds have sprouted, replant them in your potting soil.

