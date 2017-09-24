Golden Goat seeds, a surprising result of breeding innovation, are Sativa-dominant hybrids (approximately 65:35% Sativa to Indica ratio) with a unique origin story. These amazing cannabis seeds were created through accidental cross-pollination of Hawaiian, Romulan, and Island Sweet Skunk strains. If you enjoy delightful surprises as a cannabis fan, the Golden Goat strain’s fascinating genetics may appeal to your daring personality.



Germinating seeds in paper towels is a soil-free method for developing plants rapidly. The key to success is to employ common home items to ensure the most efficient germination. This technique saves time, allows you to test your seeds, produces better outcomes, and is less expensive. Follow these steps to germinate your Golden Goat seeds in paper towel:



Collect the things you need to germinate your cannabis seeds, including Golden Goat seeds, paper towels, plates, distilled water, and sterile tweezers.

Moisten the paper towels with a water spray bottle. Ensure you water the paper towels well-mixed.

Correctly place one of the towels on the dinner plate and the other aside.

Using the sterile tweezers, scatter the Golden Goat seeds at a 1 to 2-inch distance from each other on half of the paper towel.

After placing the Golden Goat seeds, cover them using the next paper towel and spray some water.

Use the second dinner plate to cover. In the process, do not tighten as they can bring the Golden Goat seeds closer.

Place the setup in a drawer or cupboard away from direct sunlight to maintain an optimal temperature.

Regularly inspect your Golden Goat seeds with water if they are dry.

Once the new roots sprout from your Golden Goat seeds, transplant them in their growing medium, like peat, soil, or hydroponics.

