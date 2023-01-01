Green Crack Auto is a Sativa/Indica hybrid with Afghan phenotypes. The strain’s two genetic lines of Sativa/Indica is a cross of Afghani with descendants of Skunk # 1 and ruderalis. It is a vigorous and resilient plant that is also very productive. These Green Crack Auto seeds are well suited for outdoor and indoor cultivation.



Green Crack Auto Seeds are quick to germinate and need no expert care. Auto-flowering seeds combine both flowering and growth stages, decreasing the overall time from germination and harvest. First, you put seeds in water for almost 72 hours in darkness. You will know the seed has germinated when the radicle pops out of the seed. You then transplant these seeds to moist soil. Ensure the moisture is not excess as it could cause stem rot.

