Gumbo seeds are reportedly named after a type of bubblegum. Remarkably, so little is known about the origins of Gumbo seeds, although they are one of the most popular cannabis strains. Gumbo strain seeds are Indica-dominant cannabis with a variety of phenotypes. Gumbo strain seeds were initially developed in California. Aside from that, it is believed that the Gumbo is a cross between two unknown cannabis strains. Gumbo seeds have 65% Indica and 35% Sativa genetics. Furthermore, Gumbo seeds are one of the most visually appealing cannabis strains available.



Germination is the initial stage of the cannabis life phase and the procedure by which a seed goes from dormant to active. The paper towel technique is a simple approach to germinate almost any seed indoors. Also, it is faster and more efficient than soil germination. Using simple household resources, you can accomplish it. Follow these simple instructions to germinate your Gumbo seeds with a paper towel:



Assemble your materials, including a dish, water, Gumbo strain seeds, paper towels, and tweezers.

After that, soak the paper towels in the water. Also, wring them out to eliminate any excess water.

You should set one of the towels on top of the dish.

Place the Gumbo seeds on the towel with enough space between them to avoid crowding.

Set the second paper towel on top of the Gumbo seeds and cover with it. Add water as needed to keep the towels moist but not drenched.

Raise the towels to check the plate’s surface for water. Drain it if there is any.

Place the dish somewhere warm and secure, such as in a closet or drawer.

Allow the Gumbo cannabis seeds to germinate; they can take 20 to 120 hours. Continue to sprinkle them with water to keep them wet; do not let them dry. Also, examine them often.

Place the sprouting Gumbo seeds in potting soil or your preferred growing medium.



