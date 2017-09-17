Harlequin is a Sativa-dominant strain first bred by Mr. Green from the House of David Collective by crossing Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains.



Germinating Harlequin seeds is an essential stage in the cultivation of this exceptional cannabis variety. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to germinate this strain:



Gather all necessary supplies before germination, including Harlequin seeds, distilled water, two clean plates, and paper towels.

Dampen the paper towel using distilled water. The paper towel should be moist but not wet. This moisture will help seedlings germinate after dormancy.

Place Harlequin seeds on one half of the damp paper towel. For equal moisture access, space them evenly.

Create a “seed sandwich” by gently folding the second half of the paper towel over the seeds. This keeps seeds wet and encourages sprouting.

Place the folded paper towel with seeds on a clean plate to facilitate germination. The plate provides a clean, secure surface for the following stages.

Cover the folded paper towel with a clean plate to provide a dark and ideal environment to prevent the paper towel from drying out.

Maintain ideal conditions. Temperature and darkness are critical during this phase. Germination is ideal around 70-90°F (21-32°C) in a dark, calm environment. These conditions imitate soil, causing seeds to sprout.

Inspect the paper towel after 24 to 72 hours. Look out for the emergence of small taproots from seeds. This taproot indicates that the seeds have germinated and are ready for transfer.

Transplant Harlequin seeds into the chosen growth medium when taproots appear. Be careful not to damage the taproots.

Show more