Haze Feminized seeds are predominantly a Sativa strain that originated in Santa Cruz, California, in 1960. Most cannabis users and growers know these seeds for their long cultivating and blooming seasons.

This Sativa-dominant cannabis strain is a creation of crossing Thai and South American cannabis.

Various ways to germinate your cannabis seeds, but not every method guarantees the best germination rate. Premium Cultivars recommend growers germinate Haze seeds using the paper towel method. This germinating method is effective and straightforward, making it easy for beginners. The materials needed for the paper towel method are cheap, making this method cost-effective. Here are the guiding steps to germinate your seeds.

Assemble all the materials you need; Haze seeds, water, paper towels, a plate, and a pair of tweezers.
Dip the paper towels in water and wring out excess water so they are dump and not soaking wet.
Place one dump paper towel on the plate and save the other for later use.
Carefully place the Haze seeds on the plate, spacing them an inch apart to avoid congestion.
Use the other paper towel to cover the seeds and add water if it is dry.
Lift the paper towels to check if there is excess water on the plate and drain away, if any.
Store the plate in a cupboard or closet for about two to three days.
Check on your seeds often to ensure they don’t dry; add water to keep them moist.
After the seeds sprout, gently pick them up using a pair of tweezers and transfer them to a growing medium.

About this strain

Haze, also known as "Original Haze," "OG Haze," "Haze OG," and "Haze Brothers," is a sativa marijuana strain. This strain provides high-energy and creative effects. Haze first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
