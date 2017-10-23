Hindu Kush

by Premium Cultivars
Hindu Kush seeds are named after the 500-mile long mountain range in between Afghanistan and Pakistan. This pure Indica strain is naturally strong with thick coats of trichomes crystals that helps protect the plant against its homeland’s harsh climate.

When germinating your Hindu Kush seeds, you first expose them to air, heat, and water for them to sprout and grow into new plants. However, Premium Cultivars advises cannabis growers to adopt the paper towel method, which is exceedingly easy once you know how to use it. Below are quick guidelines on how to use the paper towel to help germinate your Hindu Kush strain seeds:

First, you will need to get your Hindu Kush Feminized seeds, four paper towels, a couple of dinner plates, and some distilled water.
Wet the paper towels in water, but make sure that no excess water is dripping off.
Place two of the moist paper towels on a plate and leave at least one inch of space between each of the seeds on the towels. Use the other pair of wet paper towels to cover the seeds.
With another plate, cover the towels and store them in a place with temperatures between 70 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit.
Remember to check your Hindu Kush seeds at least once daily – add more water if they start becoming dry.
Within 2 to 10 days, you will notice your seeds start to sprout. Once a taproot emerges, you are now ready to plant your seeds.
Want to know about the Hindu Kush strain before you buy Hindu Kush seeds? Well, read on and find out everything about this legendary landrace.

About this strain

Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Premium Cultivars
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
