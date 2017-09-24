Jack Herer seed is a well-known cannabis strain named after the cannabis or weed activist and author Jack Herer. It’s a Sativa-dominant hybrid renowned for its high resin production.



Cannabis germination is the process by which a cannabis seed develops into a seedling, marking its initial growth stage into a mature plant. Germination involves the seed’s activation, triggering the embryonic plant’s emergence from its protective shell. This process is critical for the successful cultivation of cannabis plants. Here are nine steps to guide you through the paper towel germination process:



Gathering the necessary materials, including Jack Herer feminized seeds, distilled water, paper towels, plates or containers, and tweezers or gloves.

Soak the Jack Herer seeds in distilled water for 12 to 24 hours. This softens the seed coat and jump-start the cannabis germination process.

Put some moist paper towels (should be damp but not soaking wet) on a plate or in a container. Also, ensure there’s excess water in the container to maintain humidity.

Use tweezers or gloves to carefully transfer the Jack Herer seeds USA onto the moist paper towels. Leave some space (about 1-3 inches) between each seed to prevent them from sticking together.

Place another layer of moist paper towels on the Jack Herer Feminized seeds. This creates a sandwich-like structure with seeds between damp paper towels.

Cover the dinner plate or container with plastic wrap to keep the environment humid. This helps retain moisture and produces a mini-greenhouse effect.

Place the covered plate in a warm and dark area like a cupboard or closet (away from direct sunlight).

Check the Jack Herer seeds after 24-72 hours. You should see small taproots emerging from the cannabis seeds. The seed is ready for planting once the taproot is about half an inch long.

After germination, carefully transfer the germinated Jack Herer seeds to the growing medium of your choice, such as soil or a hydroponic setup.

Show more