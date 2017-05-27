Jillybean seeds are a Sativa-dominant fruity strain created by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen.



Cultivators must ensure that their seeds germinate properly to maintain a healthy development cycle. The paper towel method is the best germination method for Jillybean seeds. To achieve the greatest outcomes with this strategy, you must do the following steps:



Gather all of your materials, including Jillybean seeds, water, dinner plate, and paper towels.

Put the towels in the water. Then wring them out to remove any extra liquid.

Fill the dinner plate with one or two towels.

Arrange the seeds so that they are roughly one inch apart.

Cover the seeds with a damp paper towel.

Lift the paper towels to see whether there is any excess water on the dinner plate. Then, using a lid, seal the dinner plate.

Keep the dinner plate in the dark, warm place for two to three days.

Check the dinner plate daily to verify that the paper towels have not dried out. Remember to keep your seeds wet at all times. As a result, if necessary, add additional water.

When the seeds open and a taproot (approximately 5mm long) appears, transfer them to your preferred growth medium.

