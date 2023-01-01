White Runtz and Jet Fuel Gelato were used as parents in the original breeding of the Jokerz strain, which Compound Genetics developed.



A seed takes a lot of moisture to absorb, grow, and eventually break free from its shell. When a seedling breaks through the hard seed shell, you realize that you’ve completed the germination process correctly. This growth will eventually develop into the seedling’s roots and serve as its primary source of nutrients from the soil.



It’s essential to have a good start with a quality seed. Seeds that are fresh, tender, and green in color should be avoided. When it has reached maturity, it develops a tough hull. However, they may not germinate well if they are too old or handled roughly. Your seeds will need to be kept in a cool, dark place until they are ready to be planted.



Once you’re ready, the paper towel technique of cannabis germination is a breeze. It would help if you had the Jokerz seeds, distilled water, tweezers, paper towels, and dinner plates. Once you have everything you need, follow these easy steps to germinate your seeds the right way:



Wet your paper towels thoroughly by soaking them or spraying them with water, then letting the excess water drain.

Cover one plate with a moist paper towel. You may use as many as four layers if you want them to fit within the plate. If even a little piece of paper towel is left outside the platter, the whole towel will dry out rapidly.

Spread a few Jokerz strain seeds on the paper towel, and add the water.

Spread a single wet paper towel over the seeds, or divide the one you have in half and use it. If you use fewer top layers, you may see the development underneath even when the towel is wet.

Use the second plate to cover the whole arrangement.

Maintain a warm environment for your seeds by putting them on a window sill or a seedling heat pad. Too much heat from the sun or the mat beneath the plate might kill your seedlings. Seed plates may be damaged by direct contact with heating mats; therefore, it’s best to use a dish towel or a book as a boundary between them. An aside: the optimal temperature for seed germination is between 70 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

Maintain a daily inspection schedule for your seeds throughout the procedure. A paper towel needs a fresh dose of water if drying out quickly.

Sprouted Jokerz seeds may appear in only a few days; however, this time frame varies by strain and seed quality.

When the time comes, carefully lift the top layer of paper towel off your germinating seeds. You may see a little root or two round and golden leaves emerging from the shell. Please note that the seedlings need more time to develop if you can only see the roots.

