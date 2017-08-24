South California Laboratories developed the LA Confidential feminized in the early 2000s by combining Afghani, a pure indica, with OG LA Affie, a near-perfect indica. A cultivar with outstanding high yield was created due to the mixing of such quality traits.



The germination process is so important to a plant’s growth. Thus, we have put together a step-by-step germination guide to get growers off to a good start. Here’s everything you will require to get your LA Confidential feminized seeds started. They are items you probably already have at home:



Purified or bottled water

A pair of tweezers

Paper towels

A dish

Your feminized LA Confidential cannabis seeds

Soak the two paper towels in the water.

So that they are not soaking wet, drain away from the extra water.

On the plate, place one of the damp towels.

Place your LA confidential feminized cannabis seeds on the towel. Arrange them, maintaining a distance of about an inch between every seed.

Cover the LA Confidential feminized cannabis seeds with the other paper towel. Step 7: Ensure the seeds are damp, but not dripping wet.

Place the plate in a warm, dark environment for a minimum of 12 to 36 hours, or till cannabis seeds establish taproots.

After that, you can transplant them to your growing medium.

We cannot emphasize enough the importance of not allowing the LA Confidential feminized cannabis seeds to dry out. Inspect regularly to ensure they are moist.

