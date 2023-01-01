The LA Kush Cake cannabis strain came from breeding Kush Mints and Wedding Cake. The breeders combined the desirable characteristics of both Sativa and Indica strains to generate a high potency and abundant bud output.



It’s normal to have questions and feel confused while starting a home cannabis garden. However, most, if not all, of your seeds will sprout if you learn how to germinate them using paper towels. In essence, you’re growing seeds between two damp paper towels and some plates, which keep the seeds enclosed and dark for a few days. If everything goes according to plan, the seeds should germinate within a few days. Here are the detailed steps you need to germinate your seeds using this technique successfully:



Wet your paper towels thoroughly by soaking or spraying them with water, then letting the excess water drip off.

Cover one plate with a moist paper towel. You may use as many as four layers of paper towels so that they can fit well within the plate. The paper towel might dry quickly if even a little piece sits/hangs outside the plate.

Sprinkle some LA Kush Cake seeds over the folded paper towel. Be careful to identify the paper towels if you are germinating many kinds or strains of seeds. Add the water first so the seeds are not displaced from their original locations if you can.

Put a single wet paper towel over the LA Kush Cake seeds, or fold whichever one you have in half and use it. You may see the development process underneath the moist towel if you use fewer layers on top. Use the second plate to cover the whole assembly.

Ensure your seeds are not too cold by putting them in a sunny spot or on a seedling heat pad. If you don’t want to overheat your seeds, keep them out of the sun and away from the mat. Use a kitchen towel, a book, or anything else that can warm up without being damaged as a barrier between the heating pad and the seed plate. As a side note, the optimal temperature for seed germination is between 70 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

You should check on your seedlings every day throughout this procedure. When you see your paper towel drying out, wet it again.

The time it takes for seeds to germinate varies depending on the strain and the quality of the seeds.

Carefully peel back the top layer of paper towel after your seeds have germinated. A little root or two circular, golden leaves will emerge from the shell. Give your seedlings more time to develop if you can only see the root.

If you see any signs of the leaves emerging, it should be time to consider transplanting the seeds to the growing medium you choose.

