Larry Bird

by Premium Cultivars
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

This hybrid cannabis strain called Larry Bird, also known as “Larry Bird Kush” and “The Great White Hope” was named after the well-known Boston Celtics basketball star Larry Bird. Larry Bird is also known as a strain called “The Great White Hope.” You get this breed by combining Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Larry Bird, commonly known as “Larry Bird Kush,” is a well-balanced hybrid cannabis strain called after Boston Celtics basketball player “Larry Bird.” To create this strain, Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies was bred with Sunset Sherbet. Larry Bird pot has a deep purple hue and dense layers of trichomes, thus preferred by several cultivators due to its attractiveness.

Breeders combined Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies to develop this perfectly balanced Indica/Sativa hybrid. Undoubtedly, the cross of these two exceptional strains resulted in Larry Bird, a one-of-a-kind hybrid with multiple attractive characteristics.

About this strain

Larry Bird is a hybrid weed strain named after the famous Boston Celtics basketball player that is made from a genetic cross between  Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Bred by Zamnesia Seeds, Larry Bird is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Larry Bird effects make them feel relaxed,  creative, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Larry Bird when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Larry Bird features an aroma of cream and pine as well as a flavor profile that is sweet with a lemon tang. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Larry Bird, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
Shop products
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
Notice a problem?Report this item