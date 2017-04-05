Legend OG seeds are one of the many children of OG Kush, however, this strain is one of the only ones that truly lives up to the word ‘legendary’.



OG Kush is undoubtedly the most well-known cultivar to emerge from the United States. Its effect on the west coast is evident, with several of its offspring earning international fame. Ghost OG, SFV OG, and Tahoe OG phenotypes have become masterpieces in their own right and have been used to generate new crosses. Legend OG, however, has managed to keep under the spotlight.



Legend OG Feminized is a 70/30 hybrid, indica-dominant cannabis strain originally developed as a OG Kush cultivar. The legend was born in California to the well-known Swamp Boys Seeds family. Even though the actual genetic background is unknown, it is unquestionably an OG Kush plant.



Germinating Legend OG cannabis seeds are easier than you might presume using the paper towel technique. Follow the following step-by-step guide to germinate your seeds correctly:



Collect the materials you need, including two paper towels, a plastic container, tweezers, water, and your feminized seeds.

Take the paper towels and dip them in water.

Wring out the excess water so that you have damp and not soaking wet paper towels.

Place one of the paper towels in the plastic container.

Arrange your Legend OG cannabis seeds on the towels, spacing them by about an inch.

Cover your seeds using the other paper towel. You may as well cover the plastic container using a lid.

Place your container in a dark, warm location in your room.

Wait for 20-120 hours. Ensure you monitor your seeds throughout this time to ensure that they do not dry out completely. Sprinkle some water, if necessary, to maintain the moist conditions.

You will notice a taproot emerge on your seeds; this means that you can now transplant them to your preferred medium.

