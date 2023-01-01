Dolato, also referred to as Dosilato and Do-si-lato, is a prominent strain that is believed to be a cross between Gelato #41 and Do-si-dos. The Dolato strain arose unexpectedly and the origin of this strain remains unclear.



There are several methods for germinating cannabis strain seeds; nevertheless, not all provide the best germination rates. The paper towel approach is straightforward since most of the necessary supplies are available at home. You must follow the following procedures to ensure good germination of Dolato strain seeds:



The initial phase is to ensure that you have all the components for germination. Paper towels, Dolato strain seeds, water, plates, and anything that will act as a germination chamber, like a drawer or cabinet, are essential. You should also have adequate water to ensure optimal germination.

Position a paper towel on top of a dish. Next, put your Dolato strain seeds on a paper towel, leaving approximately an inch of space between each one.

After you’ve placed the seeds on the paper towel, spritz them with water and cover them with another paper towel.

You should spray more water on top until the towels are damp but not wet. Too much water is more harmful than beneficial.

Put another plate on top of your seed and damp paper towel plate.

Place the plates in a dark, warm drawer.

Check on your seeds frequently, providing moisture as needed because your seeds should not dry up or they will die.

Your seeds should start to form taproots after around three days.

After proper germination, your Dolato strain seeds are ready to be moved to a growth medium.



