Lemon Pound Cake was created by Heavyweight Genetics, a European business that merged two popular strains with contrasting qualities. Lemon Pound Cake is a Sativa-dominant (70/30) hybrid created by crossing Lemon Skunk with Cheese. Lemon Skunk is the award-winning offspring of two distinct Skunk genotypes chosen specifically for its tart lemon qualities, with a Sativa dominating 60:40 ratio. Cheese is a U.K. Indica-dominant hybrid named by its intense aroma, which has gained widespread recognition for its distinctive traits.



Patience and careful observation are essential in germinating your Lemon Pound Cake seeds effectively. Some farmers incorrectly assume that investing considerably in capital equipment will remarkably boost their odds of germination. Experts recommend the straightforward paper towel approach. Here is the nine-step paper towel method you should follow to germinate your Lemon Pound Cake seeds:



Gather your materials, including your Lemon Pound Cake seeds, tweezers, a dinner plate, bottled or sanitized water, and paper towels.

Soak the two paper towel sheets and wring out any excess water.

Set one of the paper towels on the dinner plate and the other aside for later use.

Place your Lemon Pound Cake seeds on the towel roughly an inch apart using tweezers.

Cover your strains seeds with the second paper towel and, if required, add extra water.

Lift the paper towels and wipe them clean if water is on the plate.

Store the plate with the Lemon Pound Cake seeds somewhere dark and warm, away from prying eyes, such as in a closet or cabinet, and keep an eye on it to see if it’s still moist.

Your Lemon Pound Cake cannabis seeds should germinate between 24 to 120 hours.

When the tap roots on your Lemon Pound Cake seeds are approximately one inch long, put them root first (with tweezers) in their preferred growing medium.



Show more