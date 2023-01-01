London Pound Cake

by Premium Cultivars
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
London Pound Cake strain is an Indica-dominant cannabis strain with a 60% Indica/40% Sativa ratio. There is considerable conflicting information accessible online about the breeder of this strain. One theory is that Heavyweight Seeds, a breeder in Spain, created it. However, Cookie Fam Genetics, situated in Los Angeles, is significantly more likely to be the genuine breeder.

London Pound Cake is a hybrid between Sunset Sherbet and an unidentified but powerful Indica-dominant strain. If you’re searching for a cannabis strain with strong genetics, London Pound Cake is your best bet. Its Indica characteristics result from legendary parents, and it has excellent potency, aromas, and sturdiness. Furthermore, the strain takes its Sunset Sherbet ancestry seriously genetically.

London Pound Cake, also known as “Pound Cake”, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake is a potent and delicious strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake combines the best of both parents, delivering a sweet and spicy flavor with a diesel and nutty undertone. London Pound Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Pound Cake effects include sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cookies, London Pound Cake features flavors like vanilla, butter, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of London Pound Cake typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and soothing strain that can ease your mind and body, London Pound Cake might be the perfect choice for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Premium Cultivars
