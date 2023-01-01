Master Kush Automatic is known for its amazing resin content. These seeds are among the initial cannabis obtained from a crossbreed of two Afghan hash seeds. It originates from the Hindu Kush Mountains, the birthplace for cannabis Indica, which is part of the cannabis family famous for its short flowering period and dense, compact, and heavy buds. The flowers are not only compact but also dense. They rarely lose their volume even after drying. Additionally, the Master Kush Auto seeds can handle different growing conditions indoors and outdoors. The thick fluted stalks have heavy buttressing, particularly at the inter-nodes, making this breed very robust.



Despite the various germination methods available to use with Master Kush Auto seeds, Premium Cultivars suggest using paper towels. This method is not only easy but also features about ten steps. You can use this quick guide to help you grow the seeds through the paper towel method.



Get the required materials, including water, Master Kush seeds, tweezers, a plate, and paper towels.

Start by watering the towels, whereby you soak them in water. To help ensure the seeds are not waterlogged, you need to wring the paper towels. The presence of too much water can impair the proper germination of the Master Kush Auto cannabis seeds.

Put the towel on the plate, and retain the other to use it to cover the seeds.

Now, place the other towel on top so that the seeds are covered. You can add more water if needed, but ensure that the seeds are not too wet.

Try to lift the towels from the plate to see if any water is standing beneath. If any, drain it.

Get the plate and the seeds in the paper towels and place them within a dark, warm place such as the cupboard or a drawer.

It will take up to 120 hours for the seeds to produce a taproot. Ensure that you keep the seeds moist during the germination and don’t let them dry.

Check them regularly to ensure they are doing well.

After sprouting, you can now plant the seeds into the desired growing medium.

