The Mike Larry strain is a well-balanced cannabis strain found primarily in Southern California. The Mike Larry cannabis is the result of combining Gelato 45 and Larry OG. These cannabis seeds have many fan growers who are very fond of them for their quality and quantity.



Cannabis seeds are easy to germinate, providing you use the correct methods. As a result, there are numerous methods for successfully sprouting your seeds. The paper towel method is one of them. Although it may look odd, this is one of the best methods for germinating cannabis seeds. Many factors, like genetic makeup, seed age, and storage conditions, can all affect the germination of your Mike Larry cannabis seeds. However, the paper towel method is always effective. Here are the steps to successfully germinate your Mike Larry seeds:



Assemble your resources, including your Milk Larry seeds, paper towels, a dinner plate, bottled or clean water, and tweezers.

Wet two paper towels thoroughly and squeeze off extra water.

Place the plate on the paper towel.

Using tweezers, gently pick up and place the Milk Larry cannabis seeds on the dinner plate, about one inch apart.

Cover the Milk Larry seeds with the second paper towel, and add more water if necessary.

Lift the paper towels to ensure no water has accumulated on the plate. If there is one, remove it.

Keep the cannabis seed plate in a warm, dark location, such as a cabinet or drawer. Make sure they’re still moist throughout the operation.

Your Milk Larry seeds should sprout after 24 to 120 hours.

When the taproots of your Milk Larry cannabis seeds are about 1 inch long, carefully pick them up with tweezers and put their roots first in the medium of your choice.

