MK Ultra Auto is the outcome of crossing G-13 and OG Kush cannabis. It was developed by TH Seeds and is renowned for its high yields. Over the years, it has garnered accolades like first place in the High Times Cannabis Cup for indicas in 2003 and second place in the same tournament the subsequent year.



OG Kush, one of MK Ultra’s mother cultivars, is noted for its high quality. G-13, on the other hand, has a long and illustrious history. Given its legendary parents, it is no surprise that MK Ultra is such a great cannabis cultivar.



Out of the numerous cannabis seeds’ germination techniques you will come across, none matches up to the effectiveness and efficiency of the ‘Paper Towel’ approach. Here is a quick guide to help you understand this straightforward and cost-effective germination method:



Collect everything you will need, including your autoflowering MK Ultra seeds, paper towels, purified water, a water sprayer, and a pair of tweezers.

Dampen the paper towels by spraying them with water.

Squeeze them to drain any excess water that might have soaked in.

Place one of the paper towels on your dinner plate.

Place your cannabis seeds on top of the paper towel about one inch apart.

Cover the seeds using a second paper towel.

Lift the paper towels to counter-check for any excess water on the plate and drain it.

Keep your seeds in a warm, dark location for one to five days. Every day, check whether the seeds and paper towels are still moist. If required, sprinkle some water to keep them damp.

Once you notice a taproot emerge, it means your seeds are ready for transplanting. Using your tweezers, you can transfer the seeds to your select growing medium.

