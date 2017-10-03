The Northern Lights strain’s origins are sometimes questioned, with some stating that it was initially grown in Seattle. However, the general agreement is that Sensi Seeds invented it in the late 1980s in the Netherlands.



Germinating Northern Lights strain seeds is the first step to growing this classic Indica variety. Cannabis germination is activating the dormant seeds and making them sprout. Different methods exist to germinate cannabis seeds, but the paper towel is the most common. You can follow these nine steps if you want to germinate Northern Lights cannabis seeds using the paper towel method:



Gather the materials you need. You will need some paper towels, a spray bottle with water, dinner plates, a pair of tweezers, and some Northern Lights seeds.

Use the spray bottle to wet the paper towels evenly but not too much. Squeeze out gently if there is any excess water.

Take one of the dampened paper towels and lay it flat on your dinner plate.

Place the Northern Light strain seeds on the paper towel. Arrange them on the moist paper towel, leaving some space between them.

Remove another moist paper towel over the Northern Lights cannabis seeds, covering them completely. Ensure the paper towels are in contact with each other and the seeds.

Use the second dinner plate and cover the setup carefully so that you cannot temper with the position of your Northern Light seeds.

Place the setup in a dark and warm place. Store in a place where the temp is optimum and without direct sunlight. You can use a cupboard, a drawer, or a closet.

Open the setup once a day and inspect the Northern Lights seeds and the paper towels. If they are dry, you can spray them with some water again.

Once you see that most of your Northern Lights seeds have sprouted, you can move them to their final destination. Carefully pick up each seed with its taproot and place it in a small pot filled with soil or a growing medium of your choice.

