Pink Rozay is a cross between Lemonchello and London Pound Cake produced by the Cookies Family in San Francisco. The end product is a beautiful hybrid.



Planting your Pink Rozay seeds will result in more yields and better nuggets. Premium Cultivars recommends sprouting your seeds on paper towels for up to five days before planting. This approach is popular because of its simplicity and use of everyday household objects such as a plate, tweezers, and paper towels. To germinate your Pink Rozay plants quickly, use this 9-step paper towel technique.



Assemble your seeds, tweezers, bottled or disinfected water, paper towels, and dinner plate.

First, soak two paper towels in the water. Then, wring off any excess water.

Using tweezers, place Pink Rozay seeds about an inch apart on a paper towel

Cover your cannabis seeds with a second paper towel and, if required, water them.

Raise the paper towels to inspect for water in the dish after you’re done. If any remains, wipe it away with a damp cloth.

Place the dinner plate with the cannabis seeds in a cold, dark place.

Watch out for your Pink Rozay seeds to ensure they remain moist throughout the 24 to 120-hour germination period.

After the taproots have grown to about an inch in length, you may plant your Pink Rozay seeds.

Finally, using tweezers, extract your cannabis seeds from their box and place them root-first in their new environment.

