Pluto is an Indica-dominating hybrid that is a cross of Gelato #33, and 1991 Triangle Kush backcrossed once, dubbed TK 91 BX1. It’s worth noting that the genetic makeup of this potent pure Indica contains 70% Indica and 30% Sativa.



The most common strategy for cannabis seeds to germinate is to place them on or between damp paper towels or cotton wool. This approach has various varieties since the material’s absorbency is more important than the paper. Here are the nine steps you need to follow to germinate your Pluto cannabis seeds effectively:



Gather the tools needed for germinating, including high-quality Pluto seeds, two dinner plates, tweezers, paper towels, and a spray bottle with distilled water.

Wet the paper towel. You want it to stay moist; otherwise, it will get moldy.

Lay your wet paper towel flat on top of the plate, then place your Pluto seeds on one half of the towel with even spacing (about 1 inch).

Place the other moistened paper towel over the Pluto seeds and gently press around each seed.

Cover the lightly moist towel and Pluto seeds with the second plate to create a dome-like humid environment.

Put the set up in a warm place away from direct sunlight, like inside a closet or cupboard.

You will need to occasionally check on your germinating Pluto seeds to see their progress.

After 2-10 days, they will start to grow, and your seedlings can be transplanted immediately.

Once your Pluto cannabis seeds have germinated, you can transplant them from this soil-free medium to your soil, coco coir, or hydro.



Show more