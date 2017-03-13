Power Plant

by Premium Cultivars
Power Plant seeds are some of the most powerful feminized seeds for sale from Premium Cultivars.

Even though it was bred in the Netherlands, Power Plant is developed from South African parents. Developed and launched in 1997, Power Plant has won multiple honors for its quality. At the 2016 Lift Expo Canada Vancouver, it took first and third place in various contests. It came in second in the 2016 Prairie Harvest Cup Canada and runner up in the HighLife Cup that year.

You can employ various methods to germinate Power Plant Feminized seeds, but Premium Cultivars strongly recommend utilizing the paper towel method. The following are steps to follow to effectively execute this germination technique:

Choose the material. You require a pair of tweezers, paper towels, water, dinner plate, and most significantly, your feminized power plant seeds.
Moisten the paper towels by dipping them in water. Then, wring out the excess water.
Cover the dinner place with your damp towel.
Place the cannabis seeds on the plate
Place the other towel to cover your seeds and add water, in necessary.
Check whether there is any excess water.
Put your seeds in a warm, dark place, i.e., a cupboard or drawer.
Leave the seeds for about 20-120 hours, and constantly check the moisture to ensure they do not dry out.
Once your power plant feminized seeds have sprouted, transplant the seedling to your growing medium.

About this strain

Power Plant is a sativa marijuana strain variety made from African Sativa. This strain produces a clear-headed, buzzy high that will make you feel happy and creative. Power Plant has an aroma that is woody, earthy and pungent. The taste is sharp and peppery. Growers say this strain has a fast growing time and will grow well in just about any environment. Due to its high potency, Power Plant should only be used by consumers with a high THC tolerance.

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
