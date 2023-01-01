Pure Michigan Auto is a potent strain that ThugPug Genetics and 3rd Coast Genetics first bred by crossing Mendo Breath and Oreoz. Its robust and adaptable genetics are well-suited for the harsh Michigan climate.



Pure Michigan Auto seeds are recognized for their adaptability and survival ability in Michigan’s harsh climate. Successfully germinating these seeds is the first step to cultivating Pure Michigan cannabis. Below is a step-by-step guide for germinating Pure Michigan Auto seeds:



Collect all necessary supplies, including Pure Michigan Auto cannabis seeds, a clean plate or tray, two paper towels, filtered or distilled water, and a dark, warm, draft-free place.

Clean your workstation to avoid contaminating your seedlings. Before handling seeds, wash your hands well to retain purity.

Pour Pure Michigan Auto seeds into a glass of filtered water and soak for 12–24 hours to make the seed coat softer, making germination simpler.

Wet two paper towels. Keep them damp but not drenched. Flatten a damp paper towel on the dish or tray.

Carefully place the soaking cannabis seeds on the plate’s damp paper towel. Ensure the seeds are adequately spaced to make separation easier.

Gently cover the seeds with the second damp paper towel.

Cover the setup with an inverted plate or tray to create a dark environment suitable for germination. Direct light exposure can inhibit germination.

Keep the covered plate or tray in a warm, steady environment with temperatures ranging from70-85°F (21-29°C). Keep an eye on the paper towels to ensure they remain damp but not soggy.

You can expect the seeds to develop into seedlings in 2–5 days. The taproot should emerge at 0.5 to 1 inch (1.27 to 2.54 cm). After this, you can transplant your Pure Michigan Auto seedlings into the soil or a hydroponic system.

