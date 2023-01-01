Purple Haze auto seeds are believed to have originated from a hybrid between an ancient Thai native cannabis, Purple Thai, and a titan of cannabis types, the Sativa dominant Haze strain. Purple Haze Seeds produce purple haze buds with brilliant violet colors when grown into plants. You can count on a lot from this well-known cannabis. Although original high-quality cannabis is frequently tricky to come by, Premium Cultivars has all-time popular Purple Haze seeds for sale.



It may appear that germinating cannabis is difficult, but this is typically due to a lack of knowledge. Many inexperienced people make germination of cannabis difficult than it needs to be, but that is no longer the case! Premium Cultivars recommends growers follow the crucial techniques to germinate Purple Haze Auto seeds.



Among the most widely used techniques of germinating Purple Haze seeds is the ‘paper towel method.’ Growers usually use cheap paper towels because they are non-porous. Also, they are known to work best, just as the other varieties.



Here are the steps:



You need to gather materials to use, such as water, paper towels, high-quality and viable Purple Haze seeds, a plate, and a pair of tweezers.

Wet the paper towels in water and ensure to squeeze to get rid of extra water. Then, place the paper on the plate.

Fold the Purple Haze cannabis seeds in the paper towel. Between each seed, leave about one inch.

Wrap with another piece of paper to keep moist in. If you have to add more water, you should be cautious not to make it soak.

Inspect underneath the paper to see if there is any water available.

Place the paper in a drawer or cupboard. Any warm, dark location would do. Make sure the area is away from direct sunlight.

Check regularly to see if the seeds are moist. The seeds should be left for 20-120 hours.

After the seeds have sprouted, make a tiny deep hole into the moist soil. Carefully place the sprouted seeds with the root side facing down and cover them loosely.

Show more