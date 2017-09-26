Purple Haze

by Premium Cultivars
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Purple Haze seeds are a Sativa-dominant cannabis hybrid with a 70% Sativa and 30% Indica blend. Purple Haze strain is believed to originate from a cross of two-parent strains, Purple Thai and Haze.

Are you looking for an easy cannabis strain to grow even if you have no previous experience? You will love the Purple Haze strain. This strain is easy to grow and feminized, meaning you won’t have to plant many plants to figure out the female plants. With the Purple Haze seeds, you just need to germinate the seeds, plant and cultivate.

Purple Haze thrives well both indoors or outdoors as the seeds are high-disease resistant. For outdoor cultivation, it’s recommendable to stick with sunny and warm climates as it is where the Purple Haze Feminized strain thrives best. They can also perform well in cooler climates and are incredibly resilient to strong winds.

However, if the outdoor climate is not hot and warm, don’t worry because Purple Haze grows as good indoors as outdoors. Purple Haze Feminized seeds take about 8-10 weeks to flower and are also high-yielding. Depending on the growing conditions, you can harvest 14oz per plant outdoors and 1.4oz per square feet indoors. The plants grow between 3 feet to 4 feet high.

About this strain

Purple Haze is a sativa marijuana strain popularized by Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 classic song, Purple Haze. This strain delivers a dreamy burst of euphoria that brings veteran consumers back to their psychedelic heyday. This nostalgic sativa staple remains cherished for its high energy cerebral stimulation that awakens creativity and blissful contentment throughout the day. Purple Haze is believed to have descended from parent strains Purple Thai and Haze, which pass on a mix of sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice. Purple Haze buds typically acquire vibrant hues of lavender that further justify the naming of this strain.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
Shop products
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
Notice a problem?Report this item