Purple Kush Auto seeds have a unique genotype mixture. Its parent strain includes the Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, both of which are Indica dominant. For this reason, Purple Kush cannabis is a 100% Indica hybrid.



Purple Kush auto seeds can be germinated using various methods, but Premium Cultivars recommend using the paper towel method. The method is super easy and involves 9 steps.



Select the materials – You will need Purple Kush Auto seeds, tweezers, a plate and paper towels.

Make the paper towels wet by dipping them in water. Wipe the excess water on the towel.

Place the wet towel on the plate and keep the other one for later use

Place the seed on the towel, ensuring to leave an inch between one seed and another.

Cover the seeds using the second towel and add some water if required. Take care, not to overwet the towels.

Check that there is no excess water between the towels.

Place the plate in a cupboard, drawer or any other dark place.

Leave the seeds for 20-120 hours and ensure they always remain in a moist state

Plant the seeds in potting soil or hydroponics after they have sprouted

