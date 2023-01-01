About this product
Purple Mountain Majesty is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Trainwreck and Blueberry Muffin. Purple Mountain Majesty is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Purple Mountain Majesty's effects include happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Mountain Majesty when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Humboldt Seed Co., Purple Mountain Majesty features flavors like violet, diesel, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Purple Mountain Majesty is unknown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Mountain Majesty, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.