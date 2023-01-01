Purple Mountain Majesty strain seeds are hybrid weed seeds made from a genetic combination between Trainwreck and Blueberry Muffin. Purple Mountain Majesty has been a favorite Indica strain among rookie and experienced growers for over a decade. Its Afghani ancestry guarantees that it and its descendants have a robust frame that grows well in all weather conditions.



Cannabis growing and use may be more fun than you think. Premium Cultivars suggests germinating your Purple Mountain Majesty strain seeds as gently as possible with paper towels. You will be fine if you have access to common household equipment. Additionally, you may germinate Purple Mountain Majesty strain by using the 9-step paper towel procedure shown below:



Collect your supplies, including your Purple Mountain Majesty seeds, tweezers, a dinner plate, bottled or cleaned water, and paper towels.

Dip your paper towels in water and wring off any extra water.

Cover the plate with another paper towel.

Use tweezers to place your Purple Mountain Majesty seeds on the paper towel approximately an inch apart.

Cover your cannabis seeds with the second paper towel and add more water if necessary.

Lift the paper towels and drain extra water if there is any on the plate.

Place the plate with your Purple Mountain Majesty strain seeds somewhere dark and warm, like a closet or cupboard, and ensure they are moist.

Your seeds should germinate between 24 to 120 hours.

When your seeds’ tap roots are about an inch long, place them root first (with tweezers) in their supplementary grow material.

Show more