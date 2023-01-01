Purple Octane is an Indica-leaning hybrid (70% Indica/30% Sativa) created by crossing Biscotti X Sherb BX1 X Jealousy F2 strains. Named for their gorgeous appearance, Purple Octane seeds are ideal for any cultivator of iconic Indica strains. Furthermore, the Purple Octane strain produces medium-sized plants with short internodes, allowing abundant flower production.



Your cannabis seeds’ life starts with germination, which is simple to manage. Seeds develop and sprout into new growth during this critical period. Germinating cannabis seeds is the most crucial stage in assuring a fruitful crop. Cannabis seed banks recommend the tried-and-true paper towel germination method. It takes a few common home items and is simple to put together. The paper towel approach is also great for starting seeds indoors and accelerating germination. Furthermore, it is used to determine Purple Octane seeds’ viability and germination rate before putting them outside. Follow these simple steps to germinate your Purple Octane strain seeds using the paper towel method:



Since most necessities can be acquired at home, getting them is significantly easier. A plate, paper towels, Purple Octane strain seeds, and water are required.

Soak the paper towels under running water.

Fold one of your towels in half and place it on the dish. Keep the extra paper towel for another occasion.

Select the Purple Octane strain seeds with care and set them in the center of the paper towel, about 1 inch apart. To protect the seeds from becoming soggy, water them as needed.

You should use the second paper towel to cover the Purple Octane strain seeds.

Check on the seeds to make sure they don’t dry out.

Keep the plate in a cool, dry place, preferably in a cabinet or drawer away from direct sunlight.

Retain the Purple Octane seeds for 20-120 hours, checking on them frequently to prevent drying.

In 3-10 days, the seeds will germinate. After releasing the radicle, transfer the Purple Octane strain seeds to the desired growth medium.

