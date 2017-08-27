Purple Urkle

by Premium Cultivars
Indica THC 18%
Purple Urkle feminized actual lineage is unclear and may never be discovered. Nevertheless, it is thought to have originated in Mendocino County. It is most probably a phenotype of Mendo Purps, named one of the top ten Cultivars of the Year by High Times in 2007.

It has a lot of qualities in common with the Mendo Purps. For starters, it has a startling purple color. More crucially, it has the same genotype as an Indica plant.

Germinating feminized purple urkle seeds is best achieved using a paper towel method. Follow this guide to attain the best outcomes in your home garden:

Collect materials- you will require your seeds, 2 paper towels, a plastic container with a lid, and a water sprayer.
Moist your paper towels- using the water sprayer, dampen your towels.
Wring out excess water- you do not want the towels to be soaking. Therefore, you should squeeze out any excess water from the towels.
Place your seeds- spread one paper towel inside the container. Then, place the seeds about an inch apart.
Place the second towel on top of your seeds. Check again to ensure no excess water remains in the container.
Cover the container with the lid to hold the moisture in.
Place your container in a dark corner of your room and leave for some time (perhaps two to three days).
Regularly inspect your seeds- they should never become dry. If necessary, add some water.
Transplant the seeds- within two to three days; you will notice a taproot emerge, meaning that your seedlings are ready for transplanting to your select growth medium.

About this strain

Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
