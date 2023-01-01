RS11 (shorthand for Rainbow Sherbet #11) is a super aromatic, easy-on-the-eyes hybrid feminized cannabis strain with a genetic split of 70% Indica/30% Sativa.



RS11 is just one of the strains that have been brought to the table through the collaboration of three of the best seed breeding collectives in California – Doja Pak, Wizard Trees, and Deep East.



The resulting strain is something to be truly proud of and is a cross of some of the finest new school options to hit the market in the last few years (Black Sherbert, OZ Kush, and Pink Guava).



There are a couple of different methods for germinating cannabis seeds successfully. Some growers are happy to just put the seeds directly into the pots, give them a very light watering, and hope for the best. And while this technique does work most of the time, it does add a fair bit of guesswork. Once those seeds are in the ground, it’s almost impossible to know exactly what is happening until you see the seedling emerge.



Here at Premium Culticvars, we like to use a slightly more involved method. Sure, there are a few more steps to follow, but it’s all very simple. This technique not only ensures that you know exactly what’s happening to the seed during the entire germination process without any chance of damaging the seed or the tap root once it does emerge, it speeds up the germination timing considerably.



Our recommended method of germination for RS11 seeds is as follows –



Soak the seeds – Soaking the seeds in fresh, room temperature water for a full 12 hours will help to soften the shell and allow water to get inside. This signals the seed to begin germination and speeds up the whole process significantly.

Grab some napkins – Make sure you only ever use totally unfrageranced napkins, as this will help to ensure that there is no chance of any extra chemicals being absorbed by the seed. A piece of kitchen towel will also work perfectly.

Gently wet the towels or napkins – Again using fresh room temperature water, wet the napkins and very carefully give them a good firm squeeze. You want the napkins to be moist, but not overly wet. Another option is to give the napkins a light spray with a water mister.

Lay the napkins out so they cover the bottom of a Tupperware container – Then carefully place each seed in its own little area on the moist napkin. Then carefully cover them with another moist napkin

If you are germinating multiple strains at once, we suggest using separate containers for each strain – otherwise, it is very easy for them to become mixed up, and if that happens there is really no way to tell them apart. Always label the containers with the strain names.

Clip the container lid on – come back and check each and every day to see if the tap root has emerged. You want the containers in a dark area in a temperature range of between 75 to 85°F if at all possible.

If the napkins dry out, re-moisten them – If you let the napkins stay dry, the seeds can and will die pretty quickly.

Once you see the tap root poke out of the seed – Germination success!

Get your pots and substrate ready – it is time to plant those seeds and get them into the seeding stage.

