You can trace the history of the Sherbanger strain to mixing Sherbert with Karma Genetics’ Headbanger. The Headbanger is Sour Diesel crossed with Biker Kush. Its history is relatively short, but it is already a fan favorite among cannabis enthusiasts.



Germinating Sherbanger seeds requires patience and careful attention to detail. Some farmers mistakenly think high capital machinery expenditures would automatically increase crop yields. If you have any Sherbanger seeds, you can get a healthy, robust crop going without spending much money. Using everyday household things is one of the most effective ways. If you’re stuck trying to decide between many different germination techniques, the following nine-step paper towel guidelines may be of assistance:



Select a plate from the set and put it before you. The plate is often necessary for makeshift seed-starting setups. Look it over to see if there is any lingering grime or dirt from the last time you used it.

Soak a single paper towel in a jug of water. Squeeze out any extra water by gently elevating it and being cautious not to tear it once it has been wet.

Wipe the bottom plate dry with a paper towel to remove any wet marks. No stains should be visible through the paper towel.

Proceed to place the Sherbanger seeds in the wet paper towel using tweezers. Spread out by an inch to protect the roots from intertwining.

Next, place a second paper towel over the cannabis seeds and squeeze out any extra moisture. Using a dry towel, remove any remaining water from the plate.

Cover the first dish with the other to keep the seeds and clothes safe. If you want your Sherbanger seeds to germinate, keep them in the dark, warm place with the two plates closed.

Put the improvised seed starting station somewhere cold and dark for a week. Cannabis seeds are dangerous if they get into the wrong hands, such as those of dogs, kids, or guests. If you’re growing Sherbanger seeds, you’ll need to check on them often.

No effort is required as long as the cannabis seeds are kept damp. Spray them with water from a bottle if they seem thirsty. Also, remember that they won’t survive if you submerge them for too long.

The Sherbanger seeds you planted will send up a delicate white taproot in approximately five days. Don’t bother growing cannabis from seeds that haven’t blossomed by 120 hours. Your Sherbanger strain has to be moved into a permanent growing media as soon as a taproot forms.

