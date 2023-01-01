Sherbet Feminized is yet another delectable addition to the Cookie Family. It is widely regarded as a fitting successor to its parent cultivars, Pink Panties and the legendary Girl Scout Cookies strain.



Like it’s Cookie forerunners, this lovely-tasting hybrid is not bashful when it comes to strength. It has a cannabinoid contents of 20% on average, but it may reach a whopping 24% with the correct growth techniques.



When germinating your Sunset Sherbert feminized seeds, you need to provide them with the right conditions to enhance your success rate. For this reason, we recommend the paper towel method, as it provides all the necessary conditions at a relatively low cost, and it is easy to execute even for the most inexperienced grower.



Here is a quick guide through the germination process using the paper towel approach:



Collect the working items, including your feminized seeds, paper towels, water, and dinner plates.

Dampen the paper towels by dipping them in water.

Wring them to drain out any excess water- you want your paper towels moist, not damp, as this would risk your seeds rotting.

Place one paper towel on the plate.

Begin arranging your seeds atop the paper towel, leaving about an inch between every seed.

Cover the seeds using another damp paper towel.

Use the second dinner plate to cover your setup, but first, ensure you lift the paper towels to check for any excess water beneath the plate. If any, drain it.

Store your container in a warm location, away from sunlight, and regularly check the paper towels to ensure they remain moist.

In 24-120 hours, you are likely to see a taproot emerge from the seeds. Once it reaches about 5mm long, you can transplant your seeds to your ideal growing medium.



