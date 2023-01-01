About this product
The Slapz weed strain is breeder Exotic Genetix’s cross of Runtz and Grease Monkey. Genetics from Zkittlez, Gelato, Original Glue, and GSC give Slapz a face-smacking odor and taste of skunk, diesel, and pine. Reviewers report feeling aroused, creative, and hungry on Slapz cannabis, but newbies should watch out: those mega-high THC levels can make novices anxious and dry their mouth out.
