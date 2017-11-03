Sour Diesel Feminized seeds was created after crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk seeds. These seeds are believed to have been cultivated in large masses in Staten Island, New York, in the 1990s. Afterward, Weasel took these seeds to East Coast, where they rose to fame. Nowadays, these Feminized seeds are still the most renowned cannabis seeds amongst growers and consumers.



Sour Diesel seeds are reasonably complex seeds to grow and offer a moderate yield. These Feminized seeds are susceptible to temperature. The quality of bud produced depends on the level of temperature the seeds are being fed. Moreover, a long, hot summer is essential for the growth of these Feminized seeds. These seeds are suitable for places that have a warm and dry climate. Sour Diesel seeds can be grown indoors or outdoors. seeds that are grown indoors need proper lights for flowering. Growers usually use full-spectrum LEDs or HID lights.



Sour Diesel seeds take 10-12 weeks to flower. The growth pattern of these seeds reveals its Sativa nature. Growers are always advised to wait for ten weeks then harvest for aromatic and advantageous buds. These seeds are known to stretch several times while blooming. These seeds grow to a height of between 70 – 100 cm, depending on the environment.



The buds of these Feminized seeds are known to be light in color infused with soft-pink hairs. As these seeds grow, you will be required to prune to get rid of excessive leaves on the plant. Moreover, these Feminized seeds do not require extra care except when you need to prune. When you plant these seeds indoors, you should ponder on sticking to soil for steady growth.



When growing Sour Diesel indoors, there’s no doubt that you will get a great result. These Feminized seeds tend to grow a bit tall and are long-limbed. Premium Cultivars have the high-quality seeds you will need for a successful harvest.



