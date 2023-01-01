Giraffe Puzzy seeds are a new breed that hit the market recently. Also, the strain is becoming increasingly popular and well-liked. Giraffe Puzzy is a cross between Zkittlez and Chemdawg. Furthermore, the strain is slightly Indica dominant (60% Indica/40% Sativa).



Germination is the commencement of the life of your cannabis seeds and is simple to master. Seeds develop and sprout into new seedlings at this critical period. Conversely, sprouting cannabis seeds is the most crucial stage in assuring a successful crop. The paper towel method is a tried-and-true germination method advocated by cannabis seedbanks. It’s simple to do and takes a few common home items. Furthermore, the paper towel technique is one of the most effective ways to start seeds inside and accelerate germination. It is also used to evaluate seeds before planting them outside to verify their viability and germination rate. To sprout your Giraffe Puzzy seeds using the paper towel technique, follow these simple steps:



Assemble your resources, which should include Giraffe Puzzy seeds, water, a dinner plate, and paper towels.

Soak the paper towels in the water. Then wring the towels out to get rid of any excess liquid.

Fill one or two dinner plates with towels.

Arrange the Giraffe Puzzy seeds approximately one inch apart.

Using a moist paper towel, cover the seeds.

Lift the paper towels to check for extra water on the dinner dish. You should then seal the dinner dish with a cover.

Store the dinner plate in a dark, warm area for two to three days.

Check the dinner plate regularly to ensure the paper towels haven’t dried. Always keep your Giraffe Puzzy seeds moist at all times. Therefore, add more water if necessary.

When the Giraffe Puzzy seeds open and a 5mm taproot forms, move them to your favorite growing medium.

