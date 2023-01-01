Super Lemon Haze Auto seeds came to be because of the crossing between the parents, Super Silver Haze and Indica Lemon skunk. The Sativa composition in Super Lemon Haze Auto seeds is heavy. They are Sativa-dominant experience that proves to be one of the best in the cannabis market. Super Lemon Haze seeds got their name from their genetically crossed parents and the impactful aromas that they deliver.



Super Lemon Haze seeds, like the majority of cannabis seeds, germinate in the same manner as the others. You can use several germination methods on the seeds. Still, the paper towel method has always proven to be the most effective, and we strongly recommend using it in the germination process. To achieve better results, You should follow the following instructions.



Collect all of the materials needed for a successful germination process. You’ll need water, Super Lemon Haze seeds, paper towels, tweezers, and two plates.

Soak the paper towels in water for a few minutes before wringing them out.

Place one paper towel on a plate and keep the other in your hand for the next steps.

Using tweezers, place the Super Lemon Haze seeds on the towel and ensure they are sufficiently moist. To avoid getting it excessively wet, use a spraying gun when adding water.

Cover the Super Lemon Haze seeds with the other paper towel and check underneath the plate for any remaining water before covering with the second plate.

Always keep an eye out for the seeds and ensure they are in the proper conditions before transferring them into a darker place, preferably in a drawer.

Leave the setup for about 18 to 24 hours while checking up on its progress

Show more