The Super Silver Haze Auto has quite some history that dates back to the 1960s. Its parent strains, Haze and Northern-lights, have originated from countries like Thailand, Mexico, Afghanistan, and other parts of South America. Super Silver Haze Auto was explicitly created in the mid-1990s in Amsterdam. Its genetic composition makes Super Silver Haze Auto an icon in the cannabis market. It has been designed to have an enhanced growth system which means it has a good growth range, produces high-quality yields, and has higher pest and disease resistance capacity.



Just like growing any other cannabis seeds, Super Silver Haze Auto seeds require following a specific set of instructions and meeting the preferred conditions to ensure they develop well and achieve high quality yields. Growers can utilize various germination methods to provide fail-proof results. The paper-towel method is often the most preferred because of its ease, efficiency and is also cheaper compared to the others. The paper-towel method follows the following steps:



The grower needs to assimilate some tools and materials that they will need for the whole process. The materials include the Super Silver Haze Auto seeds, paper towels, a pair of tweezers, two enclosing containers – preferably plates, and, of course, water.

Place the Super Silver Haze Auto seeds in a damp paper towel that has been dipped or splashed with water, then wrung to ensure the water is not in excess. After the seeds are in place on the towel, it is folded in two, or you can place another damp paper towel over it.

You should then place the towels between two enclosing covers, which could be two plates; this ensures the towels do not lose moisture and dry out, and it also minimizes the light intensity to the seeds.

The seeds should be checked every 10 to 12 hours without causing any disturbance to ensure the temperature is warm so that the towels do not dry up.

The Super Silver Haze Auto seeds should germinate between 1 to 7 days depending on their condition, and older seeds tend to take longer. After the roots have popped out of their shells, you should remove the seeds carefully from the paper towels.

The seeds can then be propped into small containers, depending on the grower’s choice. The seeds should be transferred into moist soil, with the sprouting root facing downwards into the soil, and this can be done using a pair of tweezers.

After that, the Super Silver Haze Auto seed can then germinate into a shoot, and at this stage, you should water it cautiously because too much water can suffocate it.

