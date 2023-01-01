These Sativa-dominant seeds are known to be some of the best cannabis in the market. The specific cradle of Tangie Auto seeds was at an event in San Bernardino in California, where a plant was obtained to create Tangie Auto seeds by crossing California Orange and Skunk 1. These Autoflower seeds are believed to have hailed in the 1990s but became renowned worldwide in 2010 when they won an overall Cannabis Cup. Enjoy and live a unique experience when purchasing Tangie Auto seeds from Premium Cultivars.



To germinate cannabis seeds is a process that is easy if the conditions necessary are followed. When the seeds start to sprout, you will notice a little tendril, usually white, emerging. Also, the method of germination is crucial as it determines the success rate of the cannabis seeds. You can get viable Tangie Auto seeds for germination at Premium Cultivars’ website. The paper towel method is a more straightforward and cost-effective method to successful germinate Tangie seeds.

