The superior genetics of Tangie feminized seeds is what makes it a top-shelf cannabis choice for every grower. It is a descendant of Skunk 1 and California Orange.



Germinating Tangie Feminized seeds is a straightforward process. If you are using the paper towel technique, these are the nine steps that you should follow to guarantee successful germination of your seeds:



Collect all the necessary materials for germination: This includes paper towels and dishes. Most importantly, do not forget to bring your seeds and have access to plenty of water.

Place a paper towel on a dish and seeds on top. Remember to leave space between each seed.

Sprinkle moisture in the seeds. The paper towel should be moist, not et. Therefore, pull it up from the dish to see if there is water on the bottom. If you notice moisture, then the paper towels are too wet.

Cover the seeds with another paper towel and spray water on top for additional moisture. Again, be keen not to drench the seeds n moisture.

Cover the dish with its cover and place it in a drawer in a dark room.

Ensure that the temperature is warm and dark.

The paper towels should not dry up. Therefore, keep checking on your seeds, adding moisture if necessary.

After about 72 hours, your seeds will have germinated into seedlings.

After germination is successful, transfer your seedlings into a growing medium. For Tangie Feminized seeds, the soil is best for maximum growth.

